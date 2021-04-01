Vonage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,561 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 941% compared to the average daily volume of 150 put options.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $48,739,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Vonage by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,532,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,340 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -118.19, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.