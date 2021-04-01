Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Down 8%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.65 and last traded at $39.65. Approximately 2,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 328,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

VOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.56.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

