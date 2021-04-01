voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 66.70%.

VJET opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

