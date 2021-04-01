Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €122.91 ($144.60).

A number of equities analysts have commented on WCH shares. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

WCH stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €121.35 ($142.76). The company had a trading volume of 142,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.68. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €43.21 ($50.84) and a fifty-two week high of €131.55 ($154.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 31.86.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

