Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Wacker Chemie to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.87. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $155.35.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

