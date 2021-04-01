Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €15.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WAC. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Neuson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.70 ($24.35).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €20.40 ($24.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 34.06. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €8.90 ($10.46) and a 52 week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.