Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waddell & Reed’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company does not have an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in two of the trailing four quarters. Notably, the company is set to be acquired by Australia-based Macquarie Group for $1.7 billion. Its focus on strengthening the Wealth Management channel is likely to lead to enhanced asset inflows. Further, its efficient capital deployments reflect a solid balance sheet position, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, a tough operating backdrop, rising outflows and changing investor preference toward lower-risk investment products are expected to keep hurting revenues. Additionally, significant intangibles on balance sheet could adversely impact its earnings.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

