Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $56.77 and last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 340799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

