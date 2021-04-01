Wallace E. Goodwin Sells 2,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.61 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

