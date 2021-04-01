Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BGR stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.