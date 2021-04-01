Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCVCU opened at $10.72 on Thursday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

