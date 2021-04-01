Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 45,000 Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUWU. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Get Blue Water Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Blue Water Acquisition stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

Blue Water Acquisition Profile

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.