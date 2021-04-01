Walleye Capital LLC Takes $597,000 Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,150,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,826,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $12,363,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $10,740,000.

TEKKU stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Profile

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

