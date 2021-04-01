Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $135.83 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.94 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

