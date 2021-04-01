Warburg Research Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM)

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on ZEAL Network and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. ZEAL Network has a 52 week low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 52 week high of €24.40 ($28.71).

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

