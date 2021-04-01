Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRTBY. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of WRTBY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.82. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.