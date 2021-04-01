Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $450.00. The company traded as high as $339.00 and last traded at $338.50. Approximately 19,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,100,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.55.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,664.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 466.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 278.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Wayfair by 704.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wayfair by 627.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $1,804,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.