WazirX Market Capitalization Tops $263.60 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001882 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded up 153.1% against the US dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $263.60 million and approximately $199.98 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.00335451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.18 or 0.00780233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00048373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029186 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.