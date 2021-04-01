WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 10,058 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.69.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.09. The company had a trading volume of 138,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,572. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.00 and a 12 month high of $308.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.03 and its 200 day moving average is $274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

