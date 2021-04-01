WC Walker & Associates Inc. Invests $2.25 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Chubb makes up approximately 1.3% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

