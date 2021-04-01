WC Walker & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.77. 64,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,252. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.21 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.17.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.