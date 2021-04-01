WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 282 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $749,000. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,092.23.

GOOGL traded up $49.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,112.36. The stock had a trading volume of 83,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,460. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,058.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,789.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,075.08 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

