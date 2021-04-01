WC Walker & Associates Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.82. 115,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735,192. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.