WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,395 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XP were worth $14,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XP. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of XP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in XP during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of XP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of XP by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.65. 53,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,112. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10.

Several research analysts have commented on XP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

