WCM Investment Management LLC Has $19.60 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of EnerSys worth $19,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE ENS traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.34. 1,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,361. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

