WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 131,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,144,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,189. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $87.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.