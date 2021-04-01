WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,032,000 after acquiring an additional 124,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 500,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,473,000 after acquiring an additional 112,197 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CASY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.24. 1,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,769. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $221.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

