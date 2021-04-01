WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $42,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 17.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Globant stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,604. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.76. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.