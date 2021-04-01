Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Invests $10.76 Million in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 209,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,755,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 8.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 626,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 429,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 395,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 302,700 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,390. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

