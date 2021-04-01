Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 54,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,888. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.57.

