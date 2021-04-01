Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.07.

BWA stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

