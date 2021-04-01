Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.83.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $26.88 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

In other Oscar Health news, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,720,366.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $259,779.00. Insiders sold a total of 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133 in the last ninety days.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

