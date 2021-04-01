Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 5,593 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,587,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,739,000 after purchasing an additional 253,623 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 32,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,044,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,095,000 after acquiring an additional 520,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 104,805 shares in the last quarter.

TME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

