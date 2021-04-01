Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

