Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 4,330 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of SelectQuote worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after buying an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,700,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 411,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,476,000 after purchasing an additional 176,635 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,313.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,518,913 shares of company stock valued at $41,119,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLQT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $29.51 on Thursday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.44.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

