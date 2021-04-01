Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,612 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 781,060 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 24.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 18.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $522,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $43.11.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

