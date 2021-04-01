West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 68,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,811. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $40.14 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

