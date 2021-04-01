West Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period.

VYM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,888. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.