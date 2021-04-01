West Financial Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.53. 1,339,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,680,027. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

