West Financial Advisors LLC Invests $943,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.46. 1,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,880. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.42.

