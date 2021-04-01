West Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.99. 9,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,264. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

