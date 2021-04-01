Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

NYSE:WAL opened at $94.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $103.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

