Western Copper and Gold’s (WRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.41% from the stock’s previous close.

WRN stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter worth $27,759,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the third quarter worth $1,145,000.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

