WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

NYSE:WRK opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.43.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 90,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WestRock by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 796,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after buying an additional 125,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

