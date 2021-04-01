Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $225.52

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $225.52 and last traded at $224.35, with a volume of 15546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.37 and its 200-day moving average is $193.13.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after buying an additional 215,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after buying an additional 208,156 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

