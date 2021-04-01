Whitecap Resources’ (WCP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WCP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.64.

WCP opened at C$5.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.3918732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

