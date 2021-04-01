William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $9.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,094.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,889.15 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,128.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,169.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,970,000. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

