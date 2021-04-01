Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.17 million, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

