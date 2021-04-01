Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) PT Raised to $240.00 at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WLTW. Truist upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $228.88 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $236.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

