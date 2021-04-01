WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 76,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,078,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after buying an additional 466,530 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after buying an additional 729,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

